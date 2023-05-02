'Milk produced in Sharjah will have the best taste': Ruler announces more details about cow-breeding project

Sharjah Municipality conducted 25,294 inspections over the course of three months to monitor behaviours that distort the appearance of the city
Sharjah is envisaging farm-to-table fresh milk when its highly-anticipated cow-breeding project opens in a year. His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, vowed that dairy produced in the Emirate would reach the consumer “as if it was freshly milked” from the cow.
About 1,000 cows are expected to be housed at the facility. The milk they produce would be hormone and antibiotics-free, and “have the best taste”, said Sheikh Dr Sultan.
There will be no additions or preservatives, with the consumer able to churn out butter from it, he added. “It’s like consumers received the milk directly from the cow,” said the Sharjah Ruler.
This came as Sheikh Dr Sultan unveiled more details about the cow-breeding project that was first announced in March. Addressing the ‘Direct Line’ radio programme, he said cows that will be part of the project would be bred specifically for Sharjah.
“The project aims to extract the finest types of milk, rich in A1 and A2 proteins, and full of health benefits. There will be no reduction in its nutritional components. The project is expected to be completed within one year,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said.
The cattle in this project would not have been distributed in any country previously. “They will be leaving their country of origin for the first time to arrive in Sharjah. This type of cattle is new … so we are searching and gathering them from farmers to be able to bring in 1,000 cows. This breed is found in only one country, and we are collaborating with them. We will have them in Sharjah in a year, God willing,” the Sharjah Ruler added.
The milk produced by the cows in Sharjah would have “18 unique characteristics”. These include ease of digestion, reduction of cholesterol levels, aiding in weight loss, better skin, more calcium, rich in vitamins and nutrients, strengthening the immune system, reducing the risk of diabetes, aiding in maintaining bone mass, improving mood and sleep quality, enhancing energy levels, reducing inflammation, and protecting against heart disease.
"God willing, nothing will diminish the goodness of this milk.”
Sheikh Dr Sultan had first announced the project as he witnessed the harvest of the wheat farm in Mleiha. He had said back then that the facility would come up about 9km from the massive wheat farm.
Meanwhile, the Sharjah Ruler has issued directives to speed up the expansion of the wheat farm to 1,900 hectares.
“These distinguished projects are not commercial, but rather aimed at safeguarding human health. We have many projects that serve this goal, and, God willing, Sharjah’s Central Region will become exemplary in this regard,” he added.
