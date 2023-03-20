Sharjah Ruler launches cow breeding project, says bread made in UAE needs locally produced cheese

The matches were held every Saturday at the fields of the emirate's National Park from 7am to 5.30pm
A cow breeding project will be launched in Sharjah soon. The facility, which will come up about 9km from the massive wheat farm in the Mleiha area, will start with 1,000 female cows.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the project as he witnessed the first harvest of the wheat farm on Monday.
Addressing the cultivation ceremony, he said the number of cows at the facility will double in the second phase. “So, we are preparing another project consisting of a dairy factory and dairy products.”
He said bread made from the wheat cultivated in Sharjah needs locally-produced cheese. “God willing, we promise that will also happen,” he said.
ALSO READ:
The matches were held every Saturday at the fields of the emirate's National Park from 7am to 5.30pm
Restaurants, cafés in Dubai and Sharjah are waiting for the change to take effect, whereas residents believe they will have to pay a little extra to buy these items
Emirati fighter jets escorted the plane carrying Bashar Al Assad as he entered the country's airspace
The country also wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured
Residents looking to indulge in shopping, entertainment, and culinary delicacies from all over the world are in for a treat with these bazaars on offer
It also records an average response time - for emergency cases - of just 2 minutes and 47 seconds, which is 13 seconds faster than the targeted 3 minutes
Reto Gaudenzi, Chairman of World Polo, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher Al Maktoum, who will play in today’s friendly game between UAE, Swiss teams, attend event
The new top prize of Dh20 million, however, is yet to be claimed