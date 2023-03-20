Sharjah Ruler launches cow breeding project, says bread made in UAE needs locally produced cheese

The new facility will be located about 9km from the massive wheat farm in the Mleiha area

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 3:29 PM

A cow breeding project will be launched in Sharjah soon. The facility, which will come up about 9km from the massive wheat farm in the Mleiha area, will start with 1,000 female cows.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the project as he witnessed the first harvest of the wheat farm on Monday.

Addressing the cultivation ceremony, he said the number of cows at the facility will double in the second phase. “So, we are preparing another project consisting of a dairy factory and dairy products.”

He said bread made from the wheat cultivated in Sharjah needs locally-produced cheese. “God willing, we promise that will also happen,” he said.

