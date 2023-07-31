Look: UAE President visits Bahrain's King at his residence in Abu Dhabi

The post gained over 200,000 likes, with netizens flooding the comments section with hearts and wholesome messages
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Monday at the King's residence in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Hamad discussed the close, historic ties between the UAE and Bahrain.
They affirmed the special nature of these relations and their commitment to strengthen them further, and hoped that their countries would continue to prosper.
The King of Bahrain expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the President and the entire Al Nahyan family on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
He prayed to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased, and solace and patience to all in this time of grief.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked King Hamad for his heartfelt condolences and praised the strong ties between the UAE and Bahrain. He prayed to God to protect Bahrain from all harm.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.
Bahraini officials attending the meeting included Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the Public Authority for Sports and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee; and a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries and officials.
