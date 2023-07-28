In pictures: Sheikh Saeed laid to rest in Abu Dhabi

Rates are likely to stay at the current level or might go down as inflation has been successfully reined in
The UAE's Al Nahyan family laid Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed to his final resting place at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Cemetery on Thursday.
Sheikh Saeed, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Thursday after suffering from a health problem.
In pictures shared on Instagram on Friday, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is seen participating in the burial of his beloved brother, whom he called in a tribute as a "loyal son of the UAE".
Here are the photos:
The royal family prayed for peace and mercy to be granted to Sheikh Saeed and that he be rewarded for a life he devoted to serving the country and its people
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed performed the funeral prayer at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi, and then proceeded to Al Bateen cemetery
A three-day mourning period is being observed across the country
