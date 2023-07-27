UAE President mourns his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

The 26-year-old, who works at a laundry shop in Karama, is now thinking of starting his own venture
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, mourns his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Saeed, who was suffering from health problem, passed away today. Starting today, Thursday, the Presidential Court has declared a period of official mourning, during which flags will be flown at half-mast for three days.
More details to follow
ALSO READ:
The 26-year-old, who works at a laundry shop in Karama, is now thinking of starting his own venture
Further awareness was created through posts on official social media accounts and the ‘Freejna’ app – a community engagement platform
More than 75,000 Bohra community members gathered in Dubai for the 10-day congregations, with around 50,000 flying down from abroad
It was founded by India, UK, and USA, with the aim of developing and promoting the use of sustainable and advanced biofuels
The CGI video was created by regional creative content agency Eye Studio
Hanan was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease and diabetes four years ago, after delivering her first baby girl
The campaign titled 'Bring All That You Can For Your Family and Friends' will end on July 31 for UAE residents flying from Dubai to Lahore and Islamabad
About 10% of the island's land area had burned but the scale of the destruction has yet to be officially recorded