UAE President mourns his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

The Presidential Court announces official mourning and flags at half mast for three days

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 1:58 AM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, mourns his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saeed, who was suffering from health problem, passed away today. Starting today, Thursday, the Presidential Court has declared a period of official mourning, during which flags will be flown at half-mast for three days.

More details to follow

