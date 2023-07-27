UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE President mourns his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

The Presidential Court announces official mourning and flags at half mast for three days

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 1:58 AM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, mourns his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saeed, who was suffering from health problem, passed away today. Starting today, Thursday, the Presidential Court has declared a period of official mourning, during which flags will be flown at half-mast for three days.

More details to follow

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE