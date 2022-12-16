Look: UAE astronaut’s name inscribed in Arabic on badge for historic 6-month mission on ISS

Called the Dragon mission, the patch features a sailboat with a dragon-shaped bow and a sail featuring "VI" standing for '6'

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 12:20 PM

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has recently shared an image of the Nasa Crew-6 mission patch.

Called the Dragon mission, the patch features a sailboat with a dragon-shaped bow and a sail featuring "VI" standing for '6'.

Nasa's mission patch has explained the connotations of the imagery on it. "Sailing across the Crew-6 patch, the ship represents both our destination, the International Space Station, and the vessels that countless explorers have steered into the unknown."

The patch also features the names of other astronauts involved in their local script. It has the names of Bowen, Hoburg, Al Neyadi and Fedyaev.

Take a look at the patch:

"The ISS anchors us, on the dawn of missions to the Moon and Mars. The ship's sail, a symbol of the 2012 Cosmonaut class, has relative radii matching those of Earth, the Moon, and Mars", the explanation of the patch added.

The Draco constellation represents the Commercial Crew Program, and shares a name with the thrusters that manoeuvre our Dragon spacecraft. The ship's Dragon figurehead looks to the future, as we also look back at Earth, grateful for the tireless hours of all who support our mission."

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will be part of a Nasa mission that will take off in the spring of 2023 and spend six months on the ISS.

“As part of the preparations for Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-6 … mission to the ISS, the crew visited SpaceX headquarters in California and appeared in their spacesuits for the first time,” the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre tweeted earlier.

The crew include mission specialists Al Neyadi and Andrey Fedyaev; pilot William Hoburg (Nasa) and commander Stephen Bowen (Nasa).

ALSO READ: