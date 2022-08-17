Look: UAE astronaut suits up ahead of 6-month mission to International Space Station

5.4 million employees currently work in the private sector, says Ministry
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has been pictured with his spacesuit on — months before his long-term mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The Emirati astronaut will be part of a Nasa mission that will take off in the spring of 2023 and spend six months on the ISS.
“As part of the preparations for Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-6 … mission to the ISS, the crew visited SpaceX headquarters in California and appeared in their spacesuits for the first time,” the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre tweeted on Wednesday.
The crew include mission specialists Al Neyadi and Andrey Fedyaev; pilot William Hoburg (Nasa) and commander Stephen Bowen (Nasa).
The MBRSC shared another photo that showed the suited up astronauts sharing a light moment:
The MBRSC said AlNeyadi underwent a part of his training at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida with Crew-6. The space centre shared some photos for the crew:
The first Arab long-duration astronaut mission is scheduled for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre. AlNeyadi is expected to be onboard the ISS till September 2023.
With the mission, the UAE will become the 11th country in history to send a long-term mission to space — a milestone achievement considering that the country is relatively new in the sector.
