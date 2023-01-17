Look: Sheikh Abdullah unveils logo for COP28 UAE

The design highlights relationship between humanity, nature, technology, and innovation

Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, unveiled the official logo of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to be held in Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah launched the logo during the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Led by the concept that we are all inhabitants of 'One World', the spherical design in light and dark green includes a collection of diverse icons, from people and renewable energy technologies to wildlife and nature, encapsulated in one globe.

Together, the imagery represents the wealth of humanity’s natural and technological resources, and emphasises the need for innovation across all sectors to drive inclusive and transformational sustainable development.

The design serves as a reminder to global communities to rally behind urgent climate action and embark on an inclusive pathway towards climate action. The visuals underscore the message that COP28 will be a ‘COP for All’ that bridges the global north and south, and includes public and private sectors, scientists and civil society, women and youth, all of which are referenced in the iconography.

It will also promote the message that COP28 will be a COP of Action which raises ambitions and moves from goals to achieving results across mitigation, adaptation, finance, and loss and damage.

Referencing the new logo, COP28 President-Designate, Dr Sultan Al Jaber said: “We live in one world, a world where we need to collaborate and cooperate like never before to make the transformational progress needed to reach the Paris Agreement. COP28 will be a COP for Action and a COP for all, bringing together the global north and south and leaving no one behind. COP28 in the UAE will seek to find global consensus so that we can go further and faster and move from goals to getting it done.”

