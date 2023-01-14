UAE's Jaber says COP28 should focus on lower emissions, warns energy needs set to accelerate

'Largest opium seizure in history': Dubai Police help Canada foil Dh138-million drug smuggling attempt
Nearly 2,500kg of opium packed in 247 shipping pallets were intercepted in Vancouver, British Columbia
The president of this year's COP28 climate talks, who heads one of the world's biggest oil companies, on Saturday urged a focus on lower emissions, warning global energy needs were set to accelerate.
Sultan Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates' special envoy for climate change and CEO of the Adnoc oil giant, said less-polluting fossil fuels would remain part of the energy mix, along with renewables and other solutions.
"As long as the world still uses hydrocarbons, we must ensure they are the least carbon intensive possible," Al Jaber told the Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi, two days after his unveiling as COP president.
"We're working with the energy industry on accelerating decarbonisation, reducing methane and expanding hydrogen. Let's keep our focus on holding back emissions, not progress."
The Gulf country says that oil remains indispensable to the global economy and is pushing the merits of carbon capture -- removing carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, as fuel is burned or from the air.
Al Jaber said the UAE, which will host COP28 in Dubai in November and December, approached the task with "humility, a clear sense of responsibility and a great sense of urgency".
He said the world's population, currently eight billion, was on course to reach 9.7 billion by 2050 and would need "50 per cent more energy than what is available today".
"We are way off track. The world is playing catch up when it comes to the key Paris goal of holding global temperatures down to 1.5 degrees (Celsius)," he said.
"And the harsh reality is that in order to achieve this goal, global emissions must fall 43 per cent by 2030."
Al Jaber said renewable energy needed to triple to 23 terawatt hours by 2030, while low-carbon hydrogen production had to double. He said agriculture produces one-third of global emissions and needed deep reform.
"We are at a turning point in history. Low carbon growth is the future, but we must get there much faster," he said.
ALSO READ:
Nearly 2,500kg of opium packed in 247 shipping pallets were intercepted in Vancouver, British Columbia
Sulaiman Alalawi participated in the UAE cup taster championship in 2022 and emerged as the winner
The philanthropist reflects on the unlimited opportunities for investment and cooperation between Israel and the Emirates after his recent move to the city
With onions now a prized commodity in Manila — where it is sold for Dh40 per kilogramme or nearly thrice the price of chicken — expats in the Emirates are looking for ways to help their friends and families back home
Unique entertainment, food, and shopping offered by public outdoor events are among the attractions featured in the latest #DubaiDestinations winter campaign
The event will also feature performances by Senegalese pop star Youssou N'dour and South African piano maestro Abdullah Ibrahim
Visiting leader expresses his respect and appreciation for brave martyrs
This step confirms the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s keenness to cement the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture and a thriving hub for talent