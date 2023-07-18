Look: Islamic New Year crescent moon spotted in UAE skies

The distance of the moon from the sun was 7.9 degrees, at the time the photograph was taken

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 12:44 PM

An image of the crescent moon of the month of Muharram (1445 AH) has been shared by the Astronomy Centre. The crescent moon was spotted from Jordan and the UAE.

In the UAE, the moon was spotted in Abu Dhabi by Astronomy Centre's Al Khatim Observatory. The distance of the moon from the sun is 7.9 degrees. The photo was taken by Mohamed Odeh.

In Jordan, the crescent was spotted and photographed by Dr. Anas Sawalha, in the city of Irbid at 9.48am UAE time. The distance of the moon from the sun is 7.7 degrees.

It will be difficult to spot the crescent tonight (July 18, 2023) with the naked eye, in Asia and most of Africa. According to Astronomy Centre, a telescope will be required to spot the moon in several countries.

The below map shows where the crescent can be seen today. The areas marked in red will not be able to spot the crescent. The unmarked areas on the map will require a telescope to see the moon. Areas marked in pink may be able to spot the moon, however, areas marked green will be able to sight the crescent with the naked eye. It is unknown if the area marked in blue will be able to spot the crescent.

Muharram 1 marks the start of the Islamic new year (1445H). The Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, unlike the Gregorian calendar.

