Look: Fireball blazes through UAE sky

Referred to as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are space rocks that enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burn up

Photo: Twitter/AstronomyCenter

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 12:56 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 1:07 PM

A bright meteor blazed through the UAE skies in the early hours of Wednesday. The International Astronomy Centre shared images of the fireball as captured by its telescopes at 2.23am.

This is a normal phenomenon, the centre said. “Calculations are underway to see if a part of the meteor reached the ground.”

Referred to as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are space rocks that enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burn up. Sometimes, the space rocks don’t fully burn and hit the ground, in which case they are then called a meteorite.

Fireballs are not uncommon in the UAE. The International Astronomy Centre has a network of cameras that records meteors that blaze through the sky. Officials from the centre team up with professionals from other bodies concerned to look for debris.

After a bright fireball was spotted in UAE skies in March 2019, Mohammed Shawkat, director of the International Astronomy Centre, had told Khaleej Times that parts of the meteor weighing up to 10 grams could have fallen in a desert.

