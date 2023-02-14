Top Asian badminton stars enjoy an Arabian night in the desert

The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship will be held in Dubai from Tuesday

Badminton stars with officials at the special event. -- Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 1:37 AM

Last night saw a grand opening show to the Blue Ocean Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship Dubai 2023, with UAE Badminton Federation and local organizer Beyond Boundaries hosting the ‘Arabian Nights’ special event for all the members of the participating teams.

The special event, conducted amidst the wilderness of the Arabian desert under the starry sky, saw champions unwinding and enjoying the Arabian hospitality in full swing.

It was a momentous occasion to see the captains of all the countries coming together on stage and vying to lead their countries to victory in the biggest battle of the Asian badminton landscape.

With top players from the world of badminton joining at this opening, this was truly a star-studded evening. Present at the event were also federation members of the participating 17 nations that will compete in the championship starting on February 14.

Every visit to Dubai is incomplete without a magical evening in the desert. This evening too saw all the teams in high spirits as they soaked themselves in the ambience of UAE’s hospitality.

With a grand opening, cultural programmes depicting the heritage and culture of the host nation and performances by local artists, and a traditional dinner full of local delicacies, Arabian Nights featured every quintessential element that defines the warmth and essence of Arabian culture.

“We are very happy and excited to host you here today. Thanks to the Badminton Asia federation management team and executive committee for giving us this opportunity. Thanks to all the teams for joining us here at this very special event. We hope you enjoy tonight’s event,” said Dr. Sathya Menon, CEO of Beyond Boundaries.