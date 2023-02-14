Look: Sharjah’s rich mangroves, rugged terrain captured by Deputy Ruler in stunning exhibit

‘Sharjah, by Sultan Al Qasimi’ features a series of 10 images of the emirate’s cultural landmarks, extraordinary architecture and breathtaking natural landscapes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 5:50 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 5:51 PM

International Photography Festival ‘Xposure’ is showcasing the select works of the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, who is also the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), is an avid travel and nature photographer.

‘Sharjah, by Sultan Al Qasimi’ features a series of 10 images of the emirate’s cultural landmarks, extraordinary architecture and breathtaking natural landscapes. Through the photos, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed pays a special visual tribute to the city whose history, beauty and diversity inspired him to pick up a camera and visually document it for the world to see.

On show are a diverse series of images from the rich mangrove forests in Kalba — that are critical to the UAE’s and the planet’s marine ecosystem — to the rugged terrains of Mleiha - a UNESCO Heritage site; wide aerial shots of the city’s skyscrapers lined along the Al Majaz Waterfront; and a shot of the eastern city of Khor Fakkan from the sky beautifully capturing its unique terrain as mountain meets the sea.

The most recent capture by the SMC Chairman at the exhibition is a photograph taken last year of the futuristic cultural centre and social hub, the visually stunning House of Wisdom, which was built to be a living legacy of Sharjah’s UNESCO nomination as the World Book Capital 2019 - 2020.

Xposure 2023, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), is the world’s largest photography festival. It concludes on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: