Look: Dubai Police seize 33 vehicles after reports of street racing, drifting

The Dubai Police have confiscated 33 vehicles from different areas for committing serious traffic violations like drifting and racing. Some motorists were driving recklessly, including against traffic on some busy roads.
Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic, said the traffic crackdown on unruly drivers was launched in response to reports from residents.
“We received reports about the reckless drivers committing severe traffic violations like driving in the opposite direction of traffic on different roads, including Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road, Jumeirah Road, and First Al Khail road.
"Some motorists are ignorant about the deadly consequences of drifting and racing in unauthorised places. Losing control of vehicles will result in serious injuries and even deaths,” said Major-General Al Mazroui.
The Dubai Police have a zero-tolerance approach to speeding and illegal street racing, the officer added.
He called on motorists to abide by traffic laws, pointing out that there are designated places for drifting enthusiasts.
The officer also urged residents to report violations, reckless behaviours, and traffic violations to the police via the 'We Are All Police' programme on the app or via call centre 901.
