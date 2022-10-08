Dubai: Traffic diversion on major road for three weeks

The roundabouts on Al Qudra Road will be removed while maintaining three lanes in both direction

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 8:36 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced traffic diversion on Al Qudra Road for three weeks as part of development works.

In a tweet on its official handle, the RTA said the roundabouts on the road will be removed while maintaining three lanes in both directions and the entrances and exits of Arabian Ranches and Studio City.

The authority urged motorists to leave early and drive cautiously to avoid delays. Divers are also urged to follow the directional signage to reach their destination.