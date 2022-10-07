Watch: Overtaking vehicle crashes into concrete barrier in UAE

Customers can redeem points and unlock benefits across over 70 retail brands, with points earned in-store, in restaurants and online
The Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to avoid overtaking cars haphazardly, stressing that this can lead to serious accidents.
As a warning, the authority shared a video of a car incorrectly overtaking and losing control. It eventually met with a horrific accident on the shoulder of the road.
In the video, the car is seen attempting to overtake some cars from the right side. The car in the front slows down, but the overtaking car spins out of control as it is unable to brake as quickly.
The out-of-control vehicle then skids to the side of the road and slams into the barrier.
The authority urged motorists to only overtake from the left side, use turn signals when changing lanes and avoid sudden deviations.
