Dubai: RTA warns of expected delays on key roads due to Gitex 2022

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) warned motorists on Monday about expected delays in the city.
The authority pointed to Gitex Global 2022, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 10 to October 14 as a reason for possible traffic.
The congestion is expected to occur on Al Mustaqbal Street and 2nd Zaabeel Road.
RTA urges motorists to start their commutes early so as to offset delays due to traffic. It also offers alternative routes such as Sheikh Zayed Road, DIFC, and Al Sukouk Street.
