Dubai Government’s joint pavilion welcomes visitors to Gitex Global 2022

Hamad Al Mansoori: We are sharing our latest strategies, plans, and initiatives for shaping a digital future with the world and the local community

Participating government entities and leaders in digitalisation from the private sector will showcase a range of the most recent digital projects and services launched for the first time during the world's largest technology show to underpin the development of smart cities.

As the 42nd edition of Gitex Global 2022 will be launched on Monday, the Dubai Government Pavilion opened its doors to visitors of the annual global event.

Organised by Digital Dubai, the joint pavilion brings together 40 government and private entities to showcase the latest innovative solutions and services as well as initiatives, and plans for Dubai’s future digital development.

Digital Dubai will also present its latest developments and existing initiatives to drive the emirate’s integrated digital transformation through its four constituent entities (Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Dubai Statistics Centre, Dubai Data Establishment, and Smart Dubai Government Establishment).

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, director-general of Digital Dubai, said Digital Dubai, together with all government entities in the emirate, places great emphasis on participating in Gitex Global.

"The 2022 edition is a significant milestone in this prolonged partnership as we share with the world and the local community our latest strategies, plans, and initiatives for building the digital future that our wise leadership has envisioned for us — a future built on well-being, sustainability, and leadership through integrated, comprehensive digitalisation," he said.

“Gitex Global brings the world’s decision-makers and technology and digital experts to share ideas and best practices to improve people’s lives in a digital future. We remain incredibly open to different visions, technologies, and concepts of the future,” he added.

Younus Al Nasser, assistant director-general at Digital Dubai and CEO of Dubai Data Establishment, said that the data sector is undergoing rapid growth and development, being one of the most promising sectors in the world.

“As Data is growing in importance, we aim to harness data technologies to improve people’s lives and create distinctive social and economic value. Gitex Global is an important annual exhibition to highlight our achievements and future projects in the field of data while sharing experiences and the industry’s future trends."

Yousef Hamad Al Shaibani, director-general of Dubai Electronic Security Centre, said Gitex Global allows us to interact with the local and global technology communities about updates of projects focused on improving cybersecurity, as well as the most recent technological solutions and innovations that can protect Dubai's comprehensive digital system.

"The event also provides an opportunity to directly communicate with various partners and segments of society to inform them about Dubai’s distinctive projects to make the emirate’s cyberspace one of the most secure in the world, as well as share with them our plans to develop and enhance this strategic sector, which is a defence force in our cyber security,” he said.

Matar Al Hemeiri, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, explained that Digital Dubai represented by its constituent Establishment has made great strides in providing integrated digital services and experiences that enhance the digitisation of life in Dubai and tremendously save time and effort to ease people's lives and enhance economic performance enabling services, through smooth, integrated, and proactive services that improve well-being and happiness.

“Through Gitex Global, we will highlight in depth the latest developments in these services. We are always keen to listen to the opinions of the community and end-users which are among the most important inputs we consider in the city’s studies and development plans,”he said.

Dubai Statistics Centre's deputy executive director Tariq Al Janahi said: “In light of the massive development in data technologies and AI, digital statistics services are in continuous accelerated growth. This underlines the importance of Gitex Global under the umbrella of Digital Dubai in keeping interested businesses, planners, decision-makers, academia, and scholars informed of the latest updates in digital statistical services and breakthrough platforms that DSC uses to present the latest indicators and economic, social and demographic statistics as well as providing advanced technology solutions based on progressive statistical and geographical AI techniques to maximise the added value of statistical data”.

Digital Dubai will discuss its comprehensive digital transformation strategies while the Dubai Electronic Security Centre will showcase its cybersecurity projects including the Dubai Cybersecurity Index, in addition to projects of the Dubai Cyber Innovation Park.

Dubai Data Establishment will shed light on the 'Synthetic Data', 'Data Maturity Index', and 'Data Intelligence Dashboards' projects, and the future of the data market in Dubai.

Moreover, the participation of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment will feature updates DubaiNow app, in addition to the 'Smart employee', 'Learning management system', 'Leadership dashboard for government resources”, “Smart supplier”, “UAE Pass”, and IPaaS.

Dubai Statistics Centre will present updates to the "Opinion polls" portal, in addition to presenting "Statistical insights " which are models from various data-based studies, and the techniques of the “Web scraping” project.

Furthermore, the Dubai Government Pavilion will host a series of seminars, workshops, and digital transformation project launches. On the sidelines, several partnerships, and memoranda of understanding to digitize life in Dubai will be signed.

The joint pavilion of the Dubai Government at Gitex will bring together 33 government entities, These include Dubai Land, Islamic Affairs and Activities Department, Dubai Government Workshop, in addition to Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Courts, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Service‏, Department of Tourism and Economy, ‏Dubai Chambers, Dubai Sports Council, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Legal Affairs Department, Department of Finance, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, Security Industry Regulatory Agency, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Community Development Authority, Dubai Financial Market, Dubai Health Authority, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Mohammad bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, Dubai Judicial Institute, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, International Humanitarian City, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs - Dubai, and the Ports Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

Also supporting Digital Dubai this year are seven private sector companies including Emirates Auction, Visa, Dell, Cloudera, Huawei, Network International, and Snowflake Inc.

