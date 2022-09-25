Look: Dubai Police celebrate World Tourism Day with public event at beach

The celebration featured a musical band, the K9 team, bike patrols, and competitions with gifts and prizes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 11:56 AM

The Dubai Tourist Police Department organised an event Kite Beach, Jumeirah, on Saturday, September 25.

The event, which saw a massive turnout of tourists and residents, was organised in celebration of World Tourism Day.

Visitors enjoyed various activities, including shows performed by the Dubai Police Musical Band.

They were also able to meet the force's K9 team and see the Dubai Police Bike Patrols. Gifts and prizes were distributed for various sporting and recreational activities.

One highlight of the evening was the presence of Dubai Police's fleet of luxury supercars. Members of the public gathered to take photos with the vehicles.

Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Tourist Police, stressed that security is one of the most important pillars of stability and prosperity in any community.

"The Department, under the directives of H.E Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), is always keen to serve Dubai visitors and tourists and ensure their happiness and satisfaction," he said. He also added that Dubai Tourist Police is keen on "establishing active communication channels" in different languages.

