UAE: Students get to ride in Dubai Police's luxury patrols

The kids also met mascots 'Amna' and 'Mansoor,' who shared some road safety tips

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 3:34 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 3:40 PM

Students in Hatta started the school year with a cool surprise: A ride in the Dubai Police's world-famous luxury patrols.

Aiming to raise awareness and strengthen their partnership with the education community, the Hatta Police Station decided to surprise the students with gifts and the supercar ride in the first week of the academic year.

Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of Hatta Police Station, said educating students now requires innovative methods to ensure the effective delivery of awareness messages. Hence, they decided to treat the kids to an unforgettable experience.

The gesture is part of the Dubai Police 'Schools Security' initiative, and it was carried out in cooperation with the Land Ports Passports Control Department of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the Community Development Authority-Hatta branch.

ALSO READ:

As part of the surprise, the students also got to meet the Dubai Police mascots 'Amna' and 'Mansoor,' who shared some safety tips.

True to its mission to keep the community safe, the Hatta police — in cooperation with the General Traffic Department — would increase increase the number of patrols across school zones and organise awareness lectures for the students.