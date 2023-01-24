Look: Abu Dhabi blooms with 8 million flowers this winter

The flowers were planted on the sides of roads in the central islands, roundabouts, bridges, walkways, and passages of the emirate

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 4:37 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 4:48 PM

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has planted more than eight million seasonal flowers of various harmonious colours on Abu Dhabi Island, and within the geographical scope of the sub-municipal centres.

These flowers were planted on the sides of the roads in the central islands, roundabouts, bridges, walkways, and passages of the emirate so as to beautify the city.

The flowers vary in types, shapes and colours. They include the petunia flower, which is cultivated in its white, pink, and red, and the marigold flower in yellow and orange.

This project aims to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the emirate, and to keep pace with urban development.

According to the municipality, this seasonal flower cultivation project covered an area of 500,000 square meters. Seasonal winter flowers are distinguished by the diversity of their colours, beauty, and aromatic scent.

Here's a look at some of the flowers planted across Abu Dhabi:

Petunia flowers

Famous for their beautiful multi-coloured trumpet-shape, petunia flowers come in a wide variety of colours including red, white, pink and purple. Petunias need plenty of sun, fertile soil, and shelter from strong winds to thrive. In hot summers or milder areas of the country, petunias will also do well given a little shade.

Marigolds

These flowers are of a yellow-orange colour. Marigolds germinate quickly, sprouting within a few days and blooming in about 8 weeks, making them easy to grow from a seed.

