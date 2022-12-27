Look: Dubai's Hatta Honey Festival creates a sweet buzz with 50 beekeepers

Seventh edition of event to support UAE's honey industry is showcasing a wide variety of the liquid gold

By Nandini Sircar and Lamya Tawfik Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 10:09 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 10:10 PM

The 7th edition of the Hatta Honey Festival kicked off on Tuesday with 50 Emirati beekeepers participating. Running until December 31, it is being held at the city civic body's Hatta Hall from 9am to 8pm daily.

The festival aims at supporting the UAE's honey production industry and improve the economic opportunities available to its citizens.

Alia Al Harmoodi, acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, highlighted that the event illustrates the significance of the honey production sector in Hatta, and is one of the vital development initiatives that seek to improve the sector in the country.

“Dubai Municipality will be providing fast assessment services for honey samples in the festival for exhibitors and visitors by utilising the latest technological innovations and chemical examination devices through the Dubai Central Laboratory. This is consistent with the Municipality's pledge to guarantee the quality of the honey products and compliance with UAE standards during the festival,” Al Harmoodi said.

The festival serves as a platform to inform visitors about the varieties of honey and the characteristics of each type.

Al Samar Honey, Dh250

The Dubai Central Laboratory’s (DCL) role is to provide various tests that include analysis of total sugar, glucose, fructose, hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), enzymes, moisture and acidity.

Omani Samar Honey, Dh300, and Emirati Sidr Honey, Dh200

The laboratory's tests assess the quality of honey, covering all the variants that are being displayed at the festival.

Al Samar Honey, Dh300

A team from the DCL is educating exhibitors and visitors on the significance of the tests they are conducting and how they reflect the quality of honey.

Flowers honey, Dh200

The festival also aims to create awareness on proper production and storage of honey in order for it to retain its characteristics and nutritional benefits.

Al Samar Honey Dh300 and Al Sidr Honey, Dh250

AlJubooh beeswax, Dh250, Al Sidr Honey, Dh120 and Al Samar Honey, Dh220

The event features various segments such as productive families’ market, a honey sample inspection corner, and kids’ play area.

