Look: 7 out of 10 tallest towers in GCC are in UAE; 6 in Dubai alone

Since the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was completed in 2010, a number of other towering structures were built over the past few years

AP file

By Web Desk Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 1:59 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 2:04 PM

Over the last decade, skyscrapers have been rising in the UAE on the back of rapid urban development and economic growth.

Since the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was completed in 2010, a number of other towering structures soared into the sky in the years that followed.

More towers are in the pipeline. Just last month, a developer announced that it is building 'the world's tallest residential structure' in Dubai. The emirate's 356m-high Gevora Hotel — which opened in 2018 along the Sheikh Zayed Road — is also set to lose its 'world's tallest hotel' title to another mega project that is being constructed in Dubai Marina.

Currently, the country's glittering skyline is home to seven out of the 10 tallest towers in the GCC, according to real estate data mining firm Emporis and Meed.

Here's the list:

1. Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE (828 metres)

One of the first aerial photos of Burj Khalifa taken by veteran photographer Mushtaq Ahmed

2. Makkah Clock Tower, Holy City of Makkah, Saudi Arabia (601 metres)

AFP file photo

3. Marina 101 Tower, Dubai, UAE (425 metres)

4. Princess Tower, Dubai, UAE (413 metres)

5. Al Hamra Tower, Kuwait City, Kuwait (413 metres)

6. 23 Marina, Dubai, UAE (392 metres)

7. PIF Tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (385 metres)

8. Burj Mohammed Bin Rashid, Abu Dhabi (382 metres)

Photo: Aldar

9. Elite Residence, Dubai, UAE (380 metres)

10. The Address The BVLD, Dubai, UAE (368 metres)

ALSO READ: