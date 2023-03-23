Dubai: Gaming firm gets Dh18.7-million compensation after winning copyright case

Lawyers say the case proves how the UAE's judicial system is 'deeply aware of the importance of respecting and protecting intellectual property rights in the gaming sector'

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 1:03 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 1:07 PM

A US gaming company was recently awarded Dh18.7 million in compensation after winning a long-running court case in Dubai.

The case began in 2018 when the company terminated its contract with a UAE publishing firm. Then, the publisher went on to sue the firm, saying it owned some modes of the game and demanding a $100-million (Dh367-million) compensation.

The clash resulted in a legal battle that ran for nearly six years. On March 15, after a thorough examination of all the evidence, appeal judges in Dubai ruled in favour of the gaming company, acknowledging its ownership of the original game and its various modes.

The court also ordered the publisher to pay the American company Dh18.7 million in entitlements.

“The court's decision is a significant victory for our client and for protecting intellectual property and creative output in the gaming sector,” said the legal team that represented the US-based gaming company in court.

“It serves as a reminder for other gaming companies that may face similar legal challenges in the future of how UAE judicial system is deeply aware of the complications attributed to the IP issues and the importance of respecting and protecting intellectual property rights in the gaming sector,” it added.

The court decision remains subject to appeal before Dubai Court of Cassation within 30 days.

