Video: World's fastest-charging smartphone? Full battery in 9 minutes with this new device

Vodafone’s shares have fallen 15 per cent since e& first invested, as the London-listed group has struggled to improve weak performance in three out of its four biggest European markets
Forget about the camera or the cool windows for multitasking — if you're among those whose phone battery is almost always about to die, this could be the best gadget for you: A smartphone that can be fully charged in nine minutes and 30 seconds.
Chinese startup Realme recently unveiled its new GT3 unit with a 240W battery tech that could make it the world's fastest-charging phone.
If your battery is dying, "30 seconds is all it takes to get you out of a squeeze and get you going without disrupting your flow," said Mark Wesley of Realme Global during the launch in Spain.
With a half-minute charge, a user can make a two-hour 5G call, three and a half hours of music, 45 minutes of video-streaming, and 25 minutes of gaming, he added.
Here's a look at the phone:
These figures, however, could be obtained in ideal conditions and, with normal use, it could take a bit more time.
The company said the GT3's 4,600mAh battery is durable, too, with an ability to retain 80 per cent of its capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles.
How much would it cost? GT3 prices would start at $649 (Dh2,384), RealMe told the media.
ALSO READ:
Vodafone’s shares have fallen 15 per cent since e& first invested, as the London-listed group has struggled to improve weak performance in three out of its four biggest European markets
A good yield in Dubai today in key areas would be five per cent to six per cent
Conference aims to discuss opportunities and challenges for the leisure and entertainment industry
‘SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences’ offers 227 signature properties now available on the upper-most floors
The business results were driven by a 70% growth in overall non-food online delivery segment
The SIB achieved a record net profit of Dh651 million, an increase of 27%; Total assets increased by 7.6% to reach AED 59.1 billion
Dewa CEO delivers keynote speech at key sustainability event
The group continues to deliver impressive top-line revenue growth, a superior margin and healthy cash flows, positioning it to sustain and grow its dividend and invest in organic and inorganic growth opportunities