Video: World's fastest-charging smartphone? Full battery in 9 minutes with this new device

With just a 30-second charge, a user can make a two-hour call and watch a 45-minute video

Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 12:12 PM

Forget about the camera or the cool windows for multitasking — if you're among those whose phone battery is almost always about to die, this could be the best gadget for you: A smartphone that can be fully charged in nine minutes and 30 seconds.

Chinese startup Realme recently unveiled its new GT3 unit with a 240W battery tech that could make it the world's fastest-charging phone.

If your battery is dying, "30 seconds is all it takes to get you out of a squeeze and get you going without disrupting your flow," said Mark Wesley of Realme Global during the launch in Spain.

With a half-minute charge, a user can make a two-hour 5G call, three and a half hours of music, 45 minutes of video-streaming, and 25 minutes of gaming, he added.

These figures, however, could be obtained in ideal conditions and, with normal use, it could take a bit more time.

The company said the GT3's 4,600mAh battery is durable, too, with an ability to retain 80 per cent of its capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles.

How much would it cost? GT3 prices would start at $649 (Dh2,384), RealMe told the media.

