Israel-Palestine conflict: UAE calls for end to escalation of violence; offers condolences over deaths

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid dangerous repercussions

by Web Desk Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 4:14 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 5:07 PM

The UAE is calling for an end to the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a statement released on Saturday, the UAE expressed its "deep concern" about the situation and offered its sincere condolences over the deaths that resulted from the fighting.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid dangerous repercussions.

At least 22 people were killed and hundreds were reportedly wounded in the Hamas attack, according to Israeli rescue service. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented infiltration into southern Israel, sending fighters across the border and firing thousands of rockets into the country as the ruling Hamas militant group announced the beginning of a new operation.

The UAE — as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council — called for the immediate reactivation of the international Quartet to revive the path of Arab-Israeli peace, the ministry added.

It also urged the international community to ramp up all efforts "to achieve lasting peace and prevent the region from getting dragged into new levels of violence, tension and instability".

