Last month, Sheikh Mohammed ordered the activation of the airbridge to dispatch shipments
The UAE is calling for an end to the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.
In a statement released on Saturday, the UAE expressed its "deep concern" about the situation and offered its sincere condolences over the deaths that resulted from the fighting.
The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid dangerous repercussions.
At least 22 people were killed and hundreds were reportedly wounded in the Hamas attack, according to Israeli rescue service. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented infiltration into southern Israel, sending fighters across the border and firing thousands of rockets into the country as the ruling Hamas militant group announced the beginning of a new operation.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE — as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council — called for the immediate reactivation of the international Quartet to revive the path of Arab-Israeli peace, the ministry added.
It also urged the international community to ramp up all efforts "to achieve lasting peace and prevent the region from getting dragged into new levels of violence, tension and instability".
ALSO READ:
Last month, Sheikh Mohammed ordered the activation of the airbridge to dispatch shipments
Photos and videos showing cats buried in sand or barely able to stand have been shared on social media
A day earlier Sheikh Hamdan shared a combo picture of his late grandfather and his father on the occasion of World Teachers' Day
The historic landmark opposite Kalba's Fort provides visitors with a unique opportunity to experience and learn about the way of life in pre-oil times
Sheikh Rashid is credited with transforming Dubai from a fishing village and desert backwater port into the thriving global city it is today
The exercise has been initiated with the aim of measuring readiness and enhancing response
Abu Dhabi police has asked drivers to be careful due to the low visibility caused by the prevailing fog
The NCM has alerted residents to be wary in the case of any outdoor activities