Israel-Gaza conflict: At least 22 killed in Hamas attack

The Israeli military put the country on war alert and began striking targets in Gaza in response

By Agencies Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 2:18 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 2:19 PM

Israeli rescue service confirms at least 22 people killed in Hamas incursion.

This comes after Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented infiltration Saturday into southern Israel, sending fighters across the border and firing thousands of rockets into the country as the ruling Hamas militant group announced the beginning of a new operation.

The Israeli military put the country on war alert and began striking targets in Gaza in response. In a serious escalation, salvos of rockets fired from Gaza set off constant air raid sirens as far north as Jerusalem.

