Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit UAE on June 28

He will pay his personal condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 12:27 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 12:33 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the UAE on June 28, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said.

The prime minister will travel to the UAE from Germany where he will be going to take part in the G7 summit from June 26 to 28.

“After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to UAE on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. The PM will also take the opportunity to congratulate H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” the ministry said.

Modi was expected to travel to the UAE earlier this year in January but it got postponed. Next week’s visit comes following the signing of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

“The Prime Minister will depart from UAE the same night on June 28,” the ministry added.

