UAE: 40-day mourning period to end today

Flags will be raised again tomorrow

By Wam Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:30 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:50 AM

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs (MoPA) announced that the official mourning period following the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would end today, Tuesday, June 21.

Flags would be raised tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22, at 9 am.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, passed away on Friday, May 13. He was 73.

