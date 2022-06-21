UAE: 40-day mourning period to end today

The memorial services for late President underscore tolerant and secular ideals of the people’s leader on the lines of his late father Sheikh Zayed
Sheikh Khalifa1 month ago
The Ministry of Presidential Affairs (MoPA) announced that the official mourning period following the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would end today, Tuesday, June 21.
Flags would be raised tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22, at 9 am.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, passed away on Friday, May 13. He was 73.
