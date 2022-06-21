Watch: Indian PM Modi celebrates Yoga Day

This year the theme for the celebration is 'Yoga for humanity'

Screengrab from live broadcast. (Photo: narendramodi/Twitter)

By ANI Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 7:00 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed yoga at the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga in the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka.

More than 15,000 people participated in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, and officials of the Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Karnataka and other dignitaries performed yoga at the event.

This year the theme for the celebration is “Yoga for humanity”. The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings and in the emerging post-Covid geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

The Digital yoga exhibition will showcase the latest technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) to project the history and wisdom of Yoga. The static exhibition consists of 146 stalls which have been taken up by yoga institutions, Ayush institutions under the ambit of the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

