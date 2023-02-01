In pictures: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in his final weeks at Nasa ahead of historic 6-month space mission

Emirates Health Services showcases Xpress check-in smart clinic that will soon be available at government hospitals in Sharjah
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is not sitting still as he approaches the last few weeks before his blast-off to the International Space Station.
Al Neyadi is set to make history by being the first Arab astronaut to spend six months on the football-field-size International Space Station (ISS).
During his stay at the orbiting laboratory, the Emirati will perform several scientific experiments and lead educational campaigns for the youth in the Arab world.
In a tweet shared on Wednesday, Al Neyadi shared pictures showing how his packed schedule looked ahead of D-Day.
His team, Crew-6, attended several activities, like the official Nasa Press conference — where he revealed that he will be bringing his children's toys, some Tintin rockets, and family photos to space.
The crew — Al Neyadi, Stephen Bowen, William Hoburg and Andrey Fedyaev — also joined all their instructors in hanging their mission plaque: (Spot Al Neyadi's name written in Arabic script)
The astronauts did some fun cake-cutting, too:
For several months now, he has been undergoing rigorous training with the Nasa Space X Crew 6 team. He learnt how to do spacewalks, run the systems of the ISS, and conduct robotic operations.
Over the past few weeks, Al Neyadi said he and the team were also trained on the 'final emergency scenario'.
