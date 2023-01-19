UAE announces date for astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s ISS mission

Residents were able to complete transactions in just a few minutes via the authorities' websites and smart apps
The UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced an update to the launch date of the first Arab long-duration astronaut mission.
Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s launch to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled “no earlier than February 26, 2023”.
The six-month mission will include a series of experiments and research, as well as important scientific findings about outer space. During the mission, AlNeyadi will conduct several in-depth and advanced scientific experiments as part of the 'UAE Astronaut Programme,' which will train and prepare a team of Emirati astronauts before sending them into space to carry out various scientific missions.
AlNeyadi will be part of Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-6. It’s the agency’s sixth crew rotation flight involving a US commercial spacecraft carrying crew for a science expedition aboard the microgravity laboratory.
In addition to AlNeyadi, the mission will carry Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg; and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. This will be the first space trip for all crew members, except Bowen.
According to Nasa, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft (named Endeavour) mated atop a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
AlNeyadi will serve as a flight engineer once aboard the ISS. For Bowen, this will be the fourth trip into space. A veteran of three space shuttle missions, he has logged more than 40 days in space, including 47 hours, 18 minutes during seven spacewalks. As mission commander, he will be responsible for all phases of flight, from launch to re-entry.
Hoburg, as pilot, will be responsible for spacecraft systems and performance. Fedyaev will serve as a mission specialist, working to monitor the spacecraft during the dynamic launch and re-entry phases of flight.
The UAE Astronaut Programme aims to establish the country’s infrastructure for human space exploration. It also aims to develop the capabilities of Emirati astronauts and enable them to operate the ISS.
