In pictures: Last solar eclipse of 2022 wows UAE residents

Britain's King Charles III appointed Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss
Residents across the UAE were treated to a two-hour celestial spectacle on Tuesday — as the last partial solar eclipse of the year took over the sky.
From 2.40pm until around 5pm, the moon started casting the outer part of its shadow on Earth, creating an incredible view where it seemed to have taken a "bite out of the Sun".
Catching the phenomenon on Tuesday was extra special since the next partial solar eclipse won't be visible in the UAE until 2027, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group.
Khaleej Times photographer Shihab kept his lenses glued to the sky to capture the eclipse in Dubai. Here are some snaps from the early moments to the peak — all the way to the end.
Some photographers grabbed the chance to capture some creative shots in the UAE.
Wearing protective sunglasses, residents looked up and watched the rare spectacle.
Mosques in some Islamic nations, including the UAE, host special prayers called 'Kusoof' during solar or lunar eclipses. Across the Emirates, Kusoof was offered after Asr as the partial eclipse peaked.
ALSO READ:
Britain's King Charles III appointed Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss
Establishments were found flouting hygiene and safety standards
Centred primarily around people rushing to the platform and trying to restart their phones, here are ten memes from Twitter users that made us laugh
The two men planned to take the narcotic substances to another country and to profit illegally from them
A spokesperson for the hospital pointed out that the procedure to remove the growths at the same time was probably the first
The country hosts nearly 30 UN organisations (as well as a number of sub-offices), that work side-by-side in solid partnerships with the Emirates
A spokesperson for parent company Meta Platforms said they had been working to restore the service as quickly as possible
Half of the women who took the survey are also reluctant to undergo mammogram screenings