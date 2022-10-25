In pictures: Last solar eclipse of 2022 wows UAE residents

The celestial spectacle won't be visible in the country until 2027 — making the moment extra special for those who were able to see it on Tuesday

Photo by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 7:03 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 8:30 PM

Residents across the UAE were treated to a two-hour celestial spectacle on Tuesday — as the last partial solar eclipse of the year took over the sky.

From 2.40pm until around 5pm, the moon started casting the outer part of its shadow on Earth, creating an incredible view where it seemed to have taken a "bite out of the Sun".

Catching the phenomenon on Tuesday was extra special since the next partial solar eclipse won't be visible in the UAE until 2027, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group.

Khaleej Times photographer Shihab kept his lenses glued to the sky to capture the eclipse in Dubai. Here are some snaps from the early moments to the peak — all the way to the end.

Some photographers grabbed the chance to capture some creative shots in the UAE.

Reuters

AFP

Wearing protective sunglasses, residents looked up and watched the rare spectacle.

Mosques in some Islamic nations, including the UAE, host special prayers called 'Kusoof' during solar or lunar eclipses. Across the Emirates, Kusoof was offered after Asr as the partial eclipse peaked.

