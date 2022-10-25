Watch it LIVE here: Partial solar eclipse happening now in UAE

The authority urged the general public to stay away and not to approach the area
The last partial solar eclipse of the year has begun in the UAE. The two-hour spectacle, which started at around 2.40pm, will see the moon's shadow cast on the earth.
If you don't have appropriate eye wear or just don't have the time to step out to catch the eclipse, you can watch it live here:
During a partial solar eclipse, the moon, sun, and earth don't align in a perfectly straight line, and the moon casts only the outer part of its shadow — the penumbra — on Earth.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced today that mosques across the country will hold the eclipse prayer immediately after Asr prayer.
Citing the International Astronomical Centre, Barq UAE announced the timings of the eclipse and its peak in different parts of the country:
Here are some key facts you may not know:
