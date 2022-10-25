Watch it LIVE here: Partial solar eclipse happening now in UAE

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 2:54 PM

The last partial solar eclipse of the year has begun in the UAE. The two-hour spectacle, which started at around 2.40pm, will see the moon's shadow cast on the earth.

If you don't have appropriate eye wear or just don't have the time to step out to catch the eclipse, you can watch it live here:

During a partial solar eclipse, the moon, sun, and earth don't align in a perfectly straight line, and the moon casts only the outer part of its shadow — the penumbra — on Earth.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced today that mosques across the country will hold the eclipse prayer immediately after Asr prayer.

Citing the International Astronomical Centre, Barq UAE announced the timings of the eclipse and its peak in different parts of the country:

Here are some key facts you may not know:

The next partial solar eclipse won't be visible till 2027 in the UAE, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group. Observing the sun during the eclipse without eye protection could result in vision damage, retinal burns or eclipse blindness. Solar filters or eclipse glasses that are no older than three years and are free of scratches must be used while looking at the sun. Mosques across the UAE will host special prayers after the Asr (evening) prayers. There are different types of solar eclipses. This video will help you understand them better:

