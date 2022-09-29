Hurricane Ian: Emiratis in Florida evacuated to Washington by UAE embassy

With daily caseloads hovering around the 300-mark, virtually zero deaths, several precautionary measures have been relaxed
The UAE Embassy in the US said it evacuated Emiratis from Florida to Washington for their safety and security prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ian.
“Upon their arrival at the UAE Embassy in Washington, the citizens were received by Shaima Gargash, Deputy Head of Mission, and the embassy staff,” the UAE Embassy in Washington said on Twitter.
Hurricane Ian ploughed into Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday, assaulting the state with howling winds, torrential rain and a surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful storms on record to hit the United States, according to a Reuters report.
Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island and state park about 90 miles (145 km) south of Tampa and just west of Fort Myers, as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour (241 km per hour), the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.
