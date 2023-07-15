Happy birthday, Sheikh Mohammed: Rare, unseen photos of the Dubai Ruler and global leader

On his 74th birthday, let's take a look into his journey from a young boy to an international statesman

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is among the most influential leaders of the country and has risen Dubai to new heights.

Sheikh Mohammed ensures a comfortable life for those who reside in Dubai and is often seen around the city. Just yesterday, the leader was seen taking a ride in the Metro, and was also spotted cycling around Dubai, earlier this week.

On his 74th birthday, let's take a look into his journey from a small family-oriented boy to an influential global leader.

In the above picture, a young Sheikh Mohammed is standing with a falcon on his hand, next to Hamid bin Amhi, a Sheikh of the Manasir tribe.

In the above childhood picture of the current Dubai Ruler, he is seen with his father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Sheikh Mohammed also called Sheikh Rashid his "first teacher" in his book.

In the above photograph from 1961, a young Sheikh Rashid is seen with his older brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In this early photograph of the Dubai Ruler, he is seen smiling as he is dressed in uniform.

Sheikh Mohammed is seen walking in front of soldiers, in the above photograph which was taken during the graduation ceremony of a soldier's course at the Manama camp.

This black and white photograph, shows Sheikh Mohammed's keen interest in building Dubai as he stands in an Emirates aircraft. Sheikh Mohammed is accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group in the photograph.

