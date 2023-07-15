Happy birthday, Sheikh Mohammed: The nation celebrates your extraordinary life, exceptional leadership

Former president Barak Obama’s story provided inspiration to many of us that the climb, however steep, was worth the effort, even as we witnessed others take the elevator
Today, the nation celebrates the 74th birthday of a legendary leader who once said, "We walk on a path incomprehensible for the feet, and this rugged ground, I like to walk on." On this day, we honour the achievements and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We wish him all the best in the years to come by celebrating the blueprint for immortal excellence he created for the visionaries of humanity. His vision and legacy will live on for generations to come.
Sheikh Mohammed founded the "Number One" visionary leadership model, under which Dubai has become a beacon in all aspects of life: from health and education to technology and tourism, a city where people from all over the world come to work, live, and thrive. His Highness has demonstrated that anything is possible if you have a vision, a plan, and the determination to see it through. He has shown that building a booming city in the desert is possible, inspiring people worldwide to dream big and achieve their goals — and it is his long-term vision and commitment to excellence that have made Dubai a global benchmark.
Some of his major achievements that became global benchmarks of success include:
Moreover, throughout his distinguished career, Sheikh Mohammed's inspirational personality traits have captivated the world and continue to influence countless individuals. His unwavering dedication, visionary thinking, and charismatic leadership have propelled the nation on a glorious track of progress and prosperity.
His exceptional ability to envision and execute transformative initiatives has revolutionised various sectors, uplifting the lives of citizens and residents alike. For instance, as a former diplomat, I have met high-level foreign officials who were dazzled to hear that we had a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence as well as the world's youngest minister, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs (aged 22 at the time) — a testament to the profound future outlook His Highness has. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the world stage.
As we honour him on his birthday, we acknowledge the countless achievements, milestones, and momentous strides he has accomplished. His legacy will forever inspire generations, reminding us of the limitless possibilities that can be achieved through visionary leadership and the unwavering commitment to the welfare and progress of the nation. May his birthday be a joyous occasion for the world, celebrating the extraordinary life of an exceptional leader. Happy birthday to my inspiration, Bu Rashid!
