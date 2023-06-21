Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues decree on retirement, promotion of local military personnel

'This is very special for me because I never got to meet my father as he died before I was born; it is very important for me that my children get to see me as they grow up'
The Ruler of Dubai has issued a decree on the promotion and retirement of local military personnel in the emirate — seeking to ensure transparency, fairness, and merit-based promotions in the military.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also issued Decision No. (16) of 2023 on the criteria for the promotion of military personnel in Dubai. It also details the programmes and courses that military personnel must complete to be eligible for promotion and the evaluation process for promotion to higher ranks.
The provisions of Decree No. (27) of 2023 apply to all local military personnel working in any military or civil entity.
The decree also establishes a ‘Committee of Promotion and Retirement’ at every military entity in Dubai. This will be formed by a decision issued by the head of the entity.
It outlines the conditions governing the retirement of personnel and the procedures for notification and postponement.
As per the decree, the department is authorised to inform personnel of their impending retirement at least six months in advance to ensure ample time for planning and a smooth transition. It also specifies the criteria for the reintegration of personnel who retired due to health issues.
Dubai's chief of police and public security will issue the decisions required to implement the decree. Chapter 5 of Law No. (6) of 2012 regarding the management of human resources for local military personnel working in Dubai and any other legislation that may have replaced it will be annulled.
