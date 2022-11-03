From a Michelin-starred restaurant to the best of street food: 6 must-try dishes at Dubai's Global Village

Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi said they can be seen “very clearly” from the ISS as he shared photos on social media
Crowds of residents and visitors have started flocking to Global Village, now that it’s open for its 27th season.
When the KT team checked out the park at 5.30pm on Wednesday, it was already packed. As the evening wore on, the destination became even busier, with many trying out all the new attractions.
With over 250 food and beverage outlets, Global Village has always been a food lover’s paradise.
“This is a great place for restaurants to test the waters before setting up an outlet in Dubai,” said Jaki Ellenby, executive director of marketing for the attraction.
“We have had a lot of brands that first started here and then went on to become extremely popular restaurants in the city.”
Here is a list of six must-try food items at the Global Village this year:
For the first time ever, Global Village is hosting a Michelin-starred restaurant within its premises. Khaoji brings celebrated chef Rohit Ghai’s incredible culinary skills to town. The Aloo Tikki chaat is a perfect amalgamation of spicy, tangy and sweet flavours to start a party in your mouth.
Crab meat mixed with generous amounts of cheese, heated to perfection so that the cheese is melted into a dish, is every seafood lover’s dream come true.
Get a taste of African culture with this Ghanian dish. Run by English-Ghanian Grace, the kiosk serves up jollof rice with chicken or beef with a side of kelewele (fried plantain) to go.
If your idea of a yummy snack involves buttery puff pastry soaked in creamy chicken goodness, then head to Let’s Puff to taste their puffy roll. Thank us later!
This popular Austrian dessert has shredded pancakes, butter, jam and powdered sugar to make it the perfect sweet ending to any meal.
This one is for the coffee lovers. With notes of apple, chocolate and citrus fruit, this unique brew of coffee is available at Coterra Cafe.
