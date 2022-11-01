Dubai: Global Village announces new ice rink, snow shower

Dr Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the plans for the remaining stages of the project, which extended over an area of 1.5 million sq ft
Dubai’s Global Village has announced the launch of a new eco-friendly outdoor Snowfest Ice rink for season 27.
The large ice rink is a “revolutionary, world-class synthetic rink”, giving visitors the same experience as real ice skating, but without the wet feet and chilly noses. “No matter the weather, skaters can enjoy an evening of sliding around the ice rink and getting caught in a beautiful snow shower,” Global Village said.
Situated at the entrance of the Carnaval, visitors will be provided with all the equipment needed including the skates, skating seal aids for the children, and a pair of fluffy socks.
The experience costs Dh40 for 20 minutes.
