Look: Dubai's Global village welcomes massive crowd with fantastic lineup of attractions

As expected, the 27th edition of Dubai’s Global Village is a crowd-puller from the beginning. On Sunday, the region’s leading family destination saw a massive crowd of residents and visitors, who were eager to check out the new attractions on offer.
Opened on October 25, this season of Global Village celebrates 90 cultures with its 27 pavilions. Season 27 of the entertainment destination will be on for six months. The park will open at 4pm every day until midnight. On weekends however, it will remain open until 1am.
Visitors can buy their tickets online or at the counters, but online purchase offers a 10 per cent price-cut.
A newly introduced value ticket that costs Dh20 allows visitors to enter the park from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays). However, at a price of Dh25, visitors can purchase an any day ticket that allows entry on any preferred day, including public holidays.
Apart from the pavilions, the new season has introduced ‘Road of Asia’, a new pedestrian street featuring 43 kiosks from 13 Asian countries which are not represented in pavilions.
