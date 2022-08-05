Free meals, complimentary nights: Dubai Summer Surprises announces staycation offers

Special DSS silver jubilee deals to be available until September 4

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 5 Aug 2022, 3:32 PM

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is back with a special silver jubilee edition, with several offers available until September 4.

Discounts will be available for families and couples alike, with deals on hotels, restaurants and local nightlife.

Offers for families

With family at the heart of so many summer vacations and staycations, it’s no surprise that a host of Dubai’s hotels have made this the theme of their incredible DSS deals.

Check-in at The Manor Hotel by JA with family, and enjoy on-site activities and access to amenities like a spa, a business lounge, and an outdoor pool. Two kids under sixteen can stay and dine with their parents, without any additional charge. Also, get two complimentary nights with a booking for five or seven.

Stay in the heart of the city, at Crowne Plaza Hotel Dubai, with your family. Book a room for two adults and two children on a half-board basis, starting at only Dh299. Enjoy a buffet breakfast and dinner with children up to 12 dining for free. The hotel also offers a shuttle bus to the La Mer beach.

Marriott Executive Apartments Dubai Creek offers all the essential home comforts for a summer break with family. Book a stay for five days, and extend your break for two more days. The on-site Skye & Walker cafe is open all day for convenient dining.

The V Hotel Curio Collection by Hilton offers up to 25% off on their rooms, if you book directly on Hilton.com. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the hotel connects you to the city’s most iconic hotspots.

Experience a staycation with family like no other, at Edge Creekside Hotel Dubai. Redeem a 20% saving on two rooms and food & beverage with a stay at this Creekside property.

Offers for couples

A host of Dubai hotels and resorts have created their own bespoke DSS offers designed to appeal to couples looking for a relaxing beach or city break.

Stay at Jannah Hotels and Resorts Dubai for 20% off on bookings, as well as food & beverage spends. With Dubai Marina just five minutes away, along with its amazing restaurants and the beach, this hotel is perfect for a relaxing break.

Extend the summer break for up to a week at Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Diera for the price of just five nights. The hotel is just a few steps away from the souks of Deira and a tremendous variety of street food for something new and exciting to experience.

Make the most of a summer staycation at BurJuman Arjaan by Rotana. The hotel offers a stay of two complimentary nights when you book for three or five nights. In addition, the hotel is offering complimentary meals for the two extra nights, if you choose the Free Nights on a half-board or full-board basis.

Do something unique this summer, and save when staying at the only hotel inside Expo 2020. Rove Expo 2020 is offering a week’s stay at the price of just five nights, giving guests the chance to enjoy “District 2020” and explore the area.

Experience amenities like a jacuzzi, sauna, state-of-the-art gym, and different cuisines for dining, with a stay at the Two Seasons Hotel Dubai right in the heart of the city. The hotel offers a free stay of two nights when you book for five or seven; or you can stay there for three nights at the price of just two, with rooms starting from only Dh250.

ALSO READ:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises runs until September 4. Visit www.mydss.ae for the full calendar of events and @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels.

Dubai Summer Surprises is supported by key sponsor RAKBANK MasterCard and strategic partners which include: Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Dubai International Financial Centre, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat, La Mer, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2), The Beach and The Outlet Village.