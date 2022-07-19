UAE summer break: Top hotel staycation offers for couples and families

Dubai and Sharjah have launched exclusive campaigns for families staying back this season

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 7:59 AM

Residents staying in the UAE over the summer can take advantage of exciting hotel staycation offers across Dubai and Sharjah. Both emirates have launched campaigns that offer integrated packages of exclusive hotel offers and discounts. We have put together eight of the best for you.

Sharjah

The annual Sharjah Summer Campaign by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) runs from July 14 to September 30, and offers exclusive family and hotel packages including discounts on entry tickets to a host of destinations and attractions popular with all age groups.

Golden Tulip Sharjah - Discover Sharjah Package: The hotel located in the heart of Majaz overlooks the Khalid Lagoon. Guests can book to stay in a deluxe single room from Dhs199 and a double room from Dhs299 to enjoy benefits including breakfast and dinner, free stay for two kids up to 6 years with parents on existing bedding and a city sightseeing on a hop on-hop off tour bus that includes:

Entry to six Museums

Entry to Sharjah Aquarium

Entry to Rain Room

15-minute Sharjah Boat tour (sharing)

The Chedi Al Bait Hotel - Al Noor Island Package: The unique collection of five heritage houses at The Chedi Al Bait were once occupied by local families in their cultural settings. This summer, visitors to the Emirati luxury five-star hotel can enjoy a staycation with daily breakfast for two and free tickets to Al Noor Island starting from Dhs595.

Doubletree By Hilton Sharjah - Family Escape Package: Located by Al Majaz Waterfront, Doubletree by Hilton offers views of the lagoon from all rooms. Families can avail a special package rate at the hotel that includes breakfast, tickets to Sharjah City Sightseeing Bus, access to Al Noor Island Butterfly house and 15-minute boat ride for up to 2 adults and 2 children, starting from Dhs250.

Coral Beach Resort - Pearls Kingdom Water Park Package: The 4-star family-friendly beach resort is surrounded by the gulf and is located a short walk away from the beach. Visitors can take advantage of a special promotion that offers 20 per cent off the best available rates and two free tickets worth Dhs300 to Pearls Kingdom Water Park Al Montazah.

Dubai

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is celebrating its special silver jubilee edition with a multitude of exclusive summer staycations and offers at some of the city’s most desirable destinations.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection: Located a short distance away from Dubai Marina, JBR and Bluewaters Island, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection is a great family summer staycation option for those who love city holidays. Guests can get two nights free when they pay for five, including breakfast as part of the summer offers.

Courtyard by Marriott Dubai: In an offer that is tailor-made for large families to spend some quality time together, guests can enjoy savings of 50 per cent on the second room, if occupied by children below 16 years.

Lapita, Dubai Parks And Resorts, Autograph Collection: The Polynesian themed resort is a stay option for those wishing to take advantage of the summer offers at Dubai Parks and Resorts. Until September 15, visitors can enjoy a five-night stay for the price of three, or a seven-night stay for the price of five.

Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall or Address Dubai Marina: Those looking to whisk their better half off on a romantic getaway can enjoy benefits including up to 10 per cent off on rooms, a personalised welcome and priority during check-in, a choice of complimentary fruits or chocolates in the room, a guaranteed late check-out until 2pm, a free hot or cold beverage in the coffee lounge and 15 per cent off on hotel restaurants and in-room dining.

