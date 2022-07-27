UAE: Discounts up to 75%, great deals attract shoppers at Sharjah Summer Promotions

Shopping malls provide residents amazing programmes, entertainment events, and activities

Wed 27 Jul 2022

The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2022 is still enthralling shoppers and visitors with a wide range of spectacular promotions and offers across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The event, which is organised under the umbrella of Sharjah Promotions, is one of the annual initiatives of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The festival continues to draw customers and tourists from all over the UAE to take advantage of tremendous discounts, some of which surpass 75 per cent on a variety of goods and items, thanks to its incredible activities, unique dining experiences, and entertainment shows the shopping centres are delivering.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, stressed that the chamber launches various exhibitions, events, and festivals throughout the year, to shed light on the positive role played by Sharjah’s private sector.

The chamber recognises its partners' significant contributions to the success of the SCCI-sponsored events, adding that the chamber strives to sustain the momentum of commerce in the retail sector and promote Sharjah's status as a favoured destination for shoppers from all over the globe.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, said that the shopping malls taking part in the Sharjah Summer Promotions have provided shoppers with amazing deals and programmes chock-full of notable entertainment events and activities that contributed to the festival's ongoing success, noting that the festival has grown to become one of the most-awaited events hosted by Sharjah, which is locally and internationally renowned for organising top-notch and distinctive festivals.