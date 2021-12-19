Fire and evacuation drill at Burj Khalifa on Monday

The annual drill is part of Dubai's bid to ensure highest safety

A fire and evacuation drill will be conducted at Burj Khalifa on Monday.

In a tweet, the Dubai Media Office said the drill will be conducted on Monday at 10am, in coordination with the Dubai Civil Defence. It added that the annual exercise is part of Dubai’s bid to ensure highest safety for the emirate’s residents and tourists.

“@BurjKhalifa, in collaboration with @DCDDubai, will conduct a fire and evacuation drill, Monday 20th December at 10 am. The drill is held every year to ensure the highest safety standards for residents, guests & employees,” the tweet said.

