Fire and evacuation drill at Burj Khalifa on Monday

A fire and evacuation drill will be conducted at Burj Khalifa on Monday.
UAE
A fire and evacuation drill will be conducted at Burj Khalifa on Monday.
In a tweet, the Dubai Media Office said the drill will be conducted on Monday at 10am, in coordination with the Dubai Civil Defence. It added that the annual exercise is part of Dubai’s bid to ensure highest safety for the emirate’s residents and tourists.
“@BurjKhalifa, in collaboration with @DCDDubai, will conduct a fire and evacuation drill, Monday 20th December at 10 am. The drill is held every year to ensure the highest safety standards for residents, guests & employees,” the tweet said.
A fantastic choreographed show comprising fireworks, laser lights and music will be held on New Year's Eve at Downtown Dubai.
In line with the theme 'Eve of Wonder', a brand-new laser feature is making its debut at The Dubai Fountain in sync with Burj Khalifa's stunning programme, creating a memorable masterpiece that is poised to redefine new year's celebrations.
