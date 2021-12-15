Watch: Spider-Man climbs Burj Khalifa, swings around Dubai Metro

Heads up, folks, your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is in the city

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 4:29 PM

Heads up, folks, Spider-Man is in Dubai. And he is swinging his way around the Emirate’s top attractions.

Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the superhero has scaled the Burj Khalifa, hung upside down from a high-rise in Downtown Dubai; spun his web around The Dubai Mall; and played with the fishes at the Dubai Aquarium.

What’s more, the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is a responsible tourist and has used only the Dubai Metro to swing from one place to another.

Don’t believe us? Check out the video that Reel Cinemas has tweeted:

By the way, you can meet Spidey at The Dubai Mall today and tomorrow from 10am to 4pm, Reel said in another tweet.

