Expo City Dubai marks Prophet's birthday with special show

Spiritual recitations, a special light show and traditional dances took centrestage at the Al Wasl Dome on Saturday evening as Expo City Dubai marked Prophet Muhammed's (Peace Be Upon Him) birthday.
At about 6.15 pm, Al Wasl Dome lit up with special light projections designed to honour the Prophet.
More than 22 artistes took the audience on a spiritual journey, highlighting the Prophet’s teachings, besides his values of kindness and compassion.
The show, which concludes at 9pm, will be held until Sunday.
Expo City Dubai is the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai. The city is based on a deep-rooted belief that a broad coalition of people working together can propel human progress to help create a more sustainable and dignified future for all.
Packed with educational, cultural, and entertainment offerings, the venue celebrates human innovation, imagination, and ingenuity and inspires future generations.
