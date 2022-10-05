Prophet's birthday: UAE ministry to host celebratory event

Emirati and Arab ensembles from different countries will take part in the festivities and perform a practice of religious singing known as the Malid

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 6:23 PM

The Ministry of Culture and Youth is hosting an event entitled ‘Expressions of Malid’ to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). The event, which will take place on the evening of Saturday, October 8, at the Abu Dhabi Creative Hub, will feature performances praising and depicting the love for the Prophet.

Emirati and Arab ensembles and bands from different countries will also take part in the celebration and perform the Malid.

The art of religious singing, known as Al Malid, is one of the most prominent local traditional artforms that embody the culture of the UAE and its authentic values rooted in Arab and Islamic cultural heritage. Throughout history, this ritual has been associated with religious and social events and has contributed to strengthening the fabric of the community.

