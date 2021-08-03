Video: Have you spotted the Expo 2020 logo on Dubai's beaches yet?

The words 'Expo 2020 Dubai' can be seen emblazoned on the sandy shores in addition to seashells, conches and starfish.

With less than 60 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai, preparations for the "world's largest cultural event" are on in full swing.

The city is pulling out all the stops in anticipation for the mega event — with football legend Lionel Messi kicking off the three-month countdown (literally) and Emirates airlines now offering complimentary day passes to passengers.

In the latest doffing of its cap to what is being billed as the world's greatest show, Dubai's beaches are being 'imprinted' with the global exposition's distinctive logo.

A video posted by Dubai Municipality on its official social media accounts shows a sand scraper machine 'stamping' the logo on the emirate's shores with the iconic Burj Al Arab in the background.

Dubai decorates its shores with the Expo logo to host Expo 2020, the largest global event to support innovation and develop creative solutions. Organisations are joining efforts to succeed in this global event, held for the first time in the Middle East. #DubaiMunicipality pic.twitter.com/dSG7QhpKWu — | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) August 2, 2021

"Dubai Municipality participates in planning this [Expo 2020] event through exceptional programs to welcome visitors from all over the world," the authority posted.