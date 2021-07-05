Expo 2020 Dubai: Lionel Messi kicks off 3-month countdown. Literally

Filed on July 5, 2021 | Last updated on July 5, 2021 at 10.44 am

The UAE will host the mega event from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Football legend Lionel Messi has literally kicked off the three-month countdown until Expo 2020 Dubai.

A video tweeted by the Government of Dubai Media Office on Monday shows the star kick a football into the iconic Al Wasl Plaza at the Expo 2020 site.

Al Wasl is the world’s largest 360-degree projection dome.

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will go on sale worldwide from July 18 at expo2020dubai.com. A single-entry ticket will cost Dh95 while a six-month pass will cost Dh495.

In May 2019, Messi was part of another campaign for Expo 2020.

A 60-second film showed the world-famous footballer and people around the planet connecting through the universal language of football as they kept the Expo 2020 ball airborne through teamwork. Shot in the UAE, India, the UK and Kenya, it celebrated cultural diversity and its ability to break down barriers.